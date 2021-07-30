Partly Cloudy icon
Comal County reports first 2 cases of Delta variant

Both New Braunfels residents have recovered, health officials say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

NEW BRAUNFELS, TexasComal County Public Health officials on Friday reported the first two cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

According to a news release, the two New Braunfels residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

Results for samples taken from the variant were sent out for testing, and the results will take about three weeks.

Health officials also reported 59 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total in the county to 12,577.

There are currently 23 people hospitalized for the virus in Comal County.

The death toll remains at 335, officials said.

Health officials said that 71 more residents have recovered from contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,444.

