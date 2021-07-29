Active COVID-19 cases surging in Comal County

Comal County reported 154 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, mirroring a sharp rise in infection levels seen throughout most of the country.

The new cases brought the county’s tally of active infections to 810, the highest number reported since early January.

The bulk of the new cases came from New Braunfels, according to a county news release.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 46 COVID-19 patients. Nine are in the intensive care unit and two are on ventilators. Not every patient is a county resident, and hospitalized county residents may also be in facilities in neighboring counties.

The seven-day average positivity rate in Comal County continued its steady increase, hitting 14.29%, according to the news release.

Like Bexar County, Comal County is a COVID-19 hot spot, according to guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. More than 63% of counties throughout the country are reporting substantial or high levels of infection.

Due to the nationwide surge in cases, caused by the spread of the delta variant, the CDC issued new guidance recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public places.

