I-10 closed after deadly crash in Boerne

The guardrail and bridge over Ranger Creek Road was damaged by crash

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boerne on Aug. 2, 2021.
BOERNE, TX – One person was killed early Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Boerne. The interstate remained closed hours after the crash for repairs.

The crash happened just before 8:30 Monday in rainy conditions, according to a city spokesperson.

The vehicle hit the guardrail on the bridge over Ranger Creek Road causing structural damage. Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are assessing that damage and working to make repairs.

The identity of the crash victim has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.

A city spokesperson said I-10 could remain closed for several hours. Drivers will be re-routed to the access road and are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

