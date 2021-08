NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Tourists staying at a nearby hotel found the body of an 18-year-old man along the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, police said.

The man has been identified as Jesus Miguel Romero of New Braunfels.

Romero’s body was found at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday near the 1200 block of Gruene Road, but police said it was evident that he had been deceased for longer than 24 hours.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of his death.

