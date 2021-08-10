Elmendorf police seek person of interest in car theft, burglaries

The Elmendorf Police Department is seeking a person of interest in connection with the theft of a car and burglary of vehicles.

ELMENDORF, Texas – The Elmendorf Police Department is seeking a person of interest in connection with the theft of a car and burglary of vehicles.

Police are seeking to talk with a man seen in a 2014 Lexus that was stolen on July 27 from the 15600 block of Borregas Road.

The man is also suspected of burglarizing two vehicles and stealing the ID, credit and debit cards from the vehicle owner, police said.

Police officials said the man used the credit cards at an Exxon gas station and at a McDonalds in San Antonio.

A Crime Stopper’s reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Elmendorf Police Department at 210-635-8210.

