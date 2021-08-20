Clear icon
Person killed in rollover crash after vehicle goes up in flames, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over and went up in flames in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
VON ORMY, Texas – One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over and went up in flames in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Benton City Road and I-35.

Von Ormy police were notified of a single-vehicle rollover crash and when they arrived, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Bexar County deputies assisted with the crash response. As crews worked the scene, authorities found that one person had perished.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Further details are limited and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

