Police: Gunman showed up at Northwest Side apartment looking for victim

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting inside a Northwest Side apartment early Friday that left a man in critical condition was no random crime.

According to San Antonio police, the shooter showed up at the home, looking specifically for the victim.

Officers arrived after 5 a.m., responding to a 911 call about the shooting in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road.

Inside a ground floor unit at the Cordoba Apartment Homes, they found the 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his belly.

Officers also saw a man, who they later found out was the shooter, scaling a fence of the apartment complex.

They set up a quadrant, blocking off streets in the area and launched their helicopter, but he got away.

Police say witnesses told them after the suspect arrived, he began arguing with the victim about some property, possibly a cell phone.

They told officers that the suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.