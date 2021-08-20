Teen charged with firing shots into Comal River near tube chute still in jail, records show

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 19-year-old arrested last weekend after allegedly firing shots into the Comal River near the tube chute is still in the Comal County Jail with a bond set at $100,000, court records show.

Samuel Leantrine Ellis Jr., who is from Houston, was charged with aggravated assault of a date or family member with a deadly weapon on Saturday, Aug. 14, after New Braunfels Police officers responded to a call for shots fired.

The call came in just before 8 p.m., according to the Herald-Zeitung, which reported that police interviewed several witnesses who said Ellis was arguing with a family member while he was at the river.

Ad

David Ferguson, a city of New Braunfels spokesperson, told the Herald-Zeitung that witnesses said Ellis “left the river area, and walked up the stairs to the parking lot, where he retrieved a firearm from a vehicle. He went back down to the river, fired two shots into the water – which did not strike anybody and no one was injured.”

Ellis was detained by officers after attempting to leave the area in his vehicle, Ferguson said.

More New Braunfels news: