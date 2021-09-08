SA Councilman Manny Peláez hosts town hall on homelessness, panhandling on Wednesday

Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that in 2020, 2,932 people in San Antonio were experiencing homelessness with 1,274 living on the streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio city councilman is hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to address concerns about homelessness and panhandling.

District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez will hold the town hall on his Facebook page from 6-7 p.m.

The following guests are scheduled to be included in the town hall:

Department of Human Services Director Melody Woosley

SAPD SAFFE Officer Shawn King

Homeless Outreach Clinical Coordinator Trez Scipio

Peláez said the town hall will highlight new initiatives, including the rapid-rehousing homeless hotel project and the hiring of an outreach specialist for District 8.

District 8 spans an area on both sides of Interstate 10 from just outside Loop 410 up to Fair Oaks Ranch.

People are invited to submit their questions in advanced via Survey Monkey or by phone at (210) 207-0943.

Ad

Click here to watch the town hall on Facebook.

KSAT Explains: The debate over homeless encampments

Also on KSAT: