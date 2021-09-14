Cloudy icon
Avoid this stretch of Huebner Road on Wednesday due to all-day road closure

City of San Antonio warns Huebner Road will be closed in both directions between Lockhill-Selma and Vance Jackson on Sept. 15

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Traffic, Road Closure, North Side
SEPTEMBER 15th, Union Pacific Railroad will be working on the railroad tracks on Huebner Road between Lockhill-Selma and Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Works Department is warning drivers about a major road closure on Wednesday that will affect a busy stretch of Huebner Road on the city’s North Side.

Huebner Road will be closed in both directions between Lockhill Selma and Vance Jackson because Union Pacific Railroad will be working on the tracks in the area.

Drivers may find it hard to navigate around the closure due to other road projects in the area, public works officials said. There are also lane closures on Lockhill-Selma and Orsinger Lane is closed for a voter-approved 2017 Vance Jackson Low-Water Bond project.

