SAQ: When will San Antonio Public Works finish the Prue Road project?

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors along Prue Road have been awaiting a major expansion project for a few years now, part of the 2017 Bond Program.

‘When will construction begin on the section of Prue Road between Network and Babcock Roads?” asked Gray James. “What is the estimated time to complete it?”

Construction started last month, a bit behind the schedule previously provided for neighbors.

Currently, AT&T is working on some underground utility upgrades. Those will take several months to complete. The utility work requires crews to do some digging in the roadway, so there will be some alternating lane and road closures.

The project not only aims to widen the roadway, but upgrade traffic signals, added a shared use pedestrian and bike path, as well as drainage improvements.

The work is being conducted in phases and is set to be completed in Summer 2023.

Including utilities work, the budget for the project was estimated to be $31 million. If residents have concerns or want to receive updates, they contact Capital Projects Officer Richard Casiano at Richard.casiano@sanantonio.gov.

