New flyover ramp at Highway 151, Loop 410 opens to traffic

A new flyover ramp at Highway 151 and Loop 410 opened to traffic on Sept. 15. Courtesy: TxDOT

SAN ANTONIO – A new flyover ramp at Highway 151 and Loop 410 opened to traffic on Wednesday morning.

The ramp provides a direct connection for drivers traveling eastbound on Highway 151 and connecting to southbound Loop 410, TxDOT said in a news release.

“The opening of the new flyover ramp marks a major milestone of the I-410 Southwest improvement project,” said TxDOT District Engineer Gina Gallegos. “We are excited to share this milestone with the community and bring much needed congestion relief to the over 200,000 drivers that travel on this corridor each day.”

Crews continue to work on the project with the construction of a second flyover ramp, as well as additional roadway and safety improvements. The opening of the remaining flyover ramp, connecting northbound Loop 410 to westbound SH 151, is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.

This work is part of planned improvements included in the I-410 Southwest Improvement project that is designed to improve mobility and reduce congestion on one of the most congested roadways in Texas, TxDOT said.

This phase of the I-410 Southwest project has an estimated total cost of $100 million. Construction began in 2019 and is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2022. Williams Brother’s Construction is the contractor.

