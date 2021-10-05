Mother of innocent man killed in racing crash encourages others to be wise while driving

San Antonio – The mother of a man who was an innocent driver killed in a racing crash is hoping his story inspires others to make better decisions on the roads.

Andrew Gomez, 22, is remembered as a hardworking and loving young man.

“He was an amazing son,” said Elizabeth Rodriguez, his mother. “He was noble, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a sweet, sweet guy with a gentle soul.”

Gomez leaves behind three other siblings including Anali Rodriguez, his baby sister.

“Growing up with him was very fun,” Anali Rodriguez said. “We were really close. We would hang out and cruise around. It was hilarious because he loved to talk. He would tell you everything he knew and go on and on about something. I am going to miss his presence here with us and his laugh.”

They said he was passionate about cars.

“You couldn’t be in a car with him, without him talking about the car you were in or the car he saw on the road,” his mother laughed. “He just went on and on about it.”

Gomez was also working as a Door Dasher while attending South Texas Vocational Institute to become a mechanic.

“He wore his uniform so proudly,” Elizabeth Rodriguez said. “He was so happy, he was applying for a job at a dealership and he was waiting for a call for that.”

Sadly, that call will never be received.

San Antonio police said just before midnight Wednesday, Gomez was driving along Prue Road near Kyle Seal Parkway when a BMW, that was racing against a Mercedes, crashed head-on into him.

His mother said he was on his way home from work.

“It is an unexplainable pain,” Elizabeth Rodriguez said. “I could never imagine this happening. He was innocent. He was on his way home because that was around the time he would wrap up and it was just shocking and very hurtful.”

Gomez later died at University Hospital.

His mother said she is grateful for the good Samaritans who ran to her son’s side.

“They stayed my by son’s side until the ambulance arrived,” she said. “I am so grateful my son wasn’t alone during his last moments and that these amazing gentlemen tried hard to help him.”

Now she hopes her son’s death serves as a reminder to others to think before you act.

“Because of a quick moment of pleasure of that racing and rush and adrenaline, you put your life and other people’s lives at risk,” Elizabeth Rodriguez said. “Innocent lives. Changing lives completely. It took them a few seconds to make that bad decision and now it is a lifetime of pain for another family and for themselves because I know there are two sides to this.”

She said she understands this will be a lifetime of healing, but she knows her son is in heaven.

“The kind of person he was, was probably more needed in heaven than here and that is why I was chosen for this to happen,” she said. “I think only special mothers were chosen for this because they have a sweet child that is such a good person that is why he is needed up in heaven more than here.”

The driver of the BMW at last check is still in the hospital but he is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

He and the driver of the Mercedes are also looking at racing causing serious bodily injury, racing causing death, and manslaughter charges.