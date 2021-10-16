Resale market thriving during pandemic despite lack of workers in San Antonio area

The pandemic, inflation and a drive by younger generations to be kinder to earth is driving sales up for resale, consignment businesses.

SAN ANTONIO – Bianca Gleich said making a few extra bucks has become a family hobby for a few years now.

“Yesterday, we pulled in over five hundred, so it’s pretty good,” Gleich said.

Gleich is a consigner, worker and buyer at Just Between Friends San Antonio NW, a consignment pop-up sale. The event happens in the spring and fall in Boerne.

The owner, Jeannie Buller, said she’s seen a steady increase in consignor interest.

“We have had a steady like 10 to 13% growth the whole time. So I feel like people are more and more interested in it,” she said.

Ken Krawczynski owner of several Kid to Kid stores in San Antonio said he’s had a lot of interest in people wanting to sell items.

“New vendors, new people coming in selling to us haven’t sold before. A lot that haven’t sold to us in a long time are coming back,” Krawczynski said.

According to Threadup.com, thrifting has become the new pandemic habit that’s expected to stick. The drive is fueled by younger generations interested in shopping the second-hand market.

But with all the good news about increasing sales, there’s also a glitch. Businesses are having a difficult time getting workers. Krawczynski has been trying to get back to full staff but it’s been a struggle. He asks customers to put up flyers, but there’s not enough interest.

The workers and supply shortage, plus inflation could also drive-up the prices of those thrifty second-hand finds in the near future.

If you’re looking for a job, Kid to Kid is hiring. You can contact them at 210-402-0191.

The Just Between Friends San Antonio sale is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with half-off shopping.

