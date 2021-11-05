46º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Portion of Loop 410 on the West Side closed due to crash

Traffic is being diverted off Loop 410 at Marbach Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Loop 410, Traffic
Crash on southbound Loop 410 and State Highway 151 on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the West Side is closed on Friday morning due to a crash.

The southbound lanes of Loop 410 near State Highway 151 have been blocked off, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Marbach Road exit.

TxDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time. KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter