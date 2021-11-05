Portion of Loop 410 on the West Side closed due to crash

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Loop 410 on the West Side is closed on Friday morning due to a crash.

The southbound lanes of Loop 410 near State Highway 151 have been blocked off, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Marbach Road exit.

TxDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time. KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.