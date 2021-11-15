Woman shot while trying to shield daughter during road rage shooting on South Side; police searching for gunman

A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a road rage shooting on the South Side.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Monday near Interstate 35 and Theo Avenue.

Police believe a male driver opened fire on another vehicle because he thought the driver cut him off in the turnaround lane.

A 29-year-old woman in the other car jumped to the back seat to shield her 7-year-old daughter. The woman was hit in the back by a bullet.

She was driven by her husband to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital but was transported to University Hospital, police say. Her injuries are life-threatening.

SAPD officers are processing the family’s vehicle outside the Mission Trails Baptist Hospital.

The driver who opened fire did not stop, police said. Officers are searching for surveillance footage to find more information on him.

Police said several shell casings were found at an on-ramp from Interstate 35 to Interstate 10 near Burbank High School.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

SAPD officers investigate a vehicle that was shot at during a road rage incident on the South Side on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (KSAT)

