54º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

This is what the inside of a $2 million high-rise apartment looks like in San Antonio

Residence is located in Olmos Tower

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Real Estate, Trending

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a nearly 3,500 square foot high-rise residence on the market at the prestigious Olmos Tower and you can take a look inside with video from the realtor.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit offers panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, including city landmarks like the Tower of the Americas.

According to the listing, the residence offers hardwood parquet floors throughout and a private balcony.

Olmos Tower is 15 stories and has a 24-hour concierge. The residence in the video tour is on the eighth floor.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing at 700 East Hildebrand Avenue #801.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email