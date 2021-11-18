This is what the inside of a $2 million high-rise apartment looks like in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a nearly 3,500 square foot high-rise residence on the market at the prestigious Olmos Tower and you can take a look inside with video from the realtor.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit offers panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, including city landmarks like the Tower of the Americas.

According to the listing, the residence offers hardwood parquet floors throughout and a private balcony.

Olmos Tower is 15 stories and has a 24-hour concierge. The residence in the video tour is on the eighth floor.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing at 700 East Hildebrand Avenue #801.

