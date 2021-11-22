Team KSAT ranks second in country for No Shave November fundraising efforts

Team KSAT continues to raise money through out the month of November for a cause close to so many.

SAN ANTONIO – Team KSAT continues to raise money through out the month of November for a cause close to so many. A total of 15 guys in the newsroom are participating in No Shave November in effort to raise awareness and funds that go towards cancer research, treatment, and prevention.

Right now, the team ranks as one of the top fundraising groups in the country. As of Monday morning, the guys have surpassed their goal $10,000 and the leaderboard lists them at No. 2 in the country.

Mike Osterhage, Steven Cavazos, and Mark Austin are in the lead and have raised over $1,000 so far. With just eight days left in the month, Team KSAT hopes to surpass their initial goal. The money raised through these efforts will benefit ten cancer foundations this year.

“The commitment by the KSAT gents who participate in No Shave November is inspiring. It’s an honor to work with these men and learn about the people and experiences that inspire their participation. They are working hard to raise awareness and much-needed funds to treat, educate, and support the mission to end cancer. I’m so proud to support them in their efforts to beat cancer!”, said KSAT News Director, Bernice Kearney.

You can donate to any member or the whole team by clicking here.