BCSO cadet, 59, dies during training exercise, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 59-year-old Bexar County sheriff’s detention cadet died Monday after he suffered a medical episode during a physical exercise training.

BCSO officials said the incident happened during the first day of a BCSO training academy for 13 cadets. As they began their physical exercise training, the victim began to experience shortness of breath and was allowed to rest.

Authorities said as the cadet was resting, he began to feel worse and eventually lost consciousness. Academy instructors performed life-saving measures and called for medical help.

The cadet was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:39, officials said.

The cadet’s name has not been released. His cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

