SAN ANTONIO – A man in his mid-60s was hit by a car Monday night on the city’s West Side.

Police said the victim apparently didn’t see a car when he crossed the street around 6:02 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Commerce near SW 36th Street.

The man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene and is not expected to be charged, police said.

