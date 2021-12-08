77º

Former day care worker pawned jewelry stolen from children, SAPD says

Virgina Vela Torres is charged with three counts of theft

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio
Virginia Vela Torres, 45, is charged with three counts of theft. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A former day care worker was arrested Wednesday after San Antonio police tracked down jewelry stolen from young children in a pawn shop.

Virginia Vela Torres, 45, was taken into custody after police began receiving reports from parents of a South Side day care facility about jewelry that was stolen from their children, according to public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez.

Police believe Torres stole bracelets from a three-year-old child and two four-year-old children. Officers were able to find the charm bracelets in a pawn shop.

The day care facility is fully cooperating with police and has since fired Torres, Rodriguez said.

Police arrested Torres on three counts of theft of a person. She stayed silent as police took her into custody on Wednesday.

