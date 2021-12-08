Family-owned restaurant sues city of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime family restaurant is suing the city of San Antonio. The announcement came from the family’s attorney Peter Stanton.

“We are here today to announce that we have decided or actually filed a lawsuit against the city,” Stanton said.

The Golden Star Cafe is entering into a legal battle with the city of San Antonio over their property, a partially collapsed warehouse next door to their restaurant.

The building is located in the Cattleman Square Historic District and has been in the Lim family for decades.

“My grandfather would be devastated to see the position his family is put in by the city government,” Bo Lim, one of the restaurant owners said.

The Lim family would like to demolish the warehouse, deemed historic, because it has been declared unsafe after damage from February’s winter storm.

In June 2021, per the direction of the Historic and Design Review Commission, the Lim family tried to preserve the facade of the building, but another collapse happened.

“Where does the city draw the line between public safety and preservation?” Bo said.