Family-owned restaurant sues city of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime family restaurant is suing the city of San Antonio. The announcement came from the family’s attorney Peter Stanton.

“We are here today to announce that we have decided or actually filed a lawsuit against the city,” Stanton said.

The Golden Star Cafe is entering into a legal battle with the city of San Antonio over their property, a partially collapsed warehouse next door to their restaurant.

The building is located in the Cattleman Square Historic District and has been in the Lim family for decades.

“My grandfather would be devastated to see the position his family is put in by the city government,” Bo Lim, one of the restaurant owners said.

The Lim family would like to demolish the warehouse, deemed historic, because it has been declared unsafe after damage from February’s winter storm.

In June 2021, per the direction of the Historic and Design Review Commission, the Lim family tried to preserve the facade of the building, but another collapse happened.

“Where does the city draw the line between public safety and preservation?” Bo said.

The family has been locked in a battle with the HDRC about the building’s historic significance versus the imminent threat to the public if the building were to be left as is and another collapse happens.

“We have a government that has regulated us into oblivion,” Stanton said.

In response to the Lim family lawsuit, the city attorney sent KSAT the following statement.

“This property has been designated a historic landmark and has also been the subject of a demolition order due to its unsafe condition. Historic designation is a process enabled by State of Texas for the protection of historic and culturally significant structures. Maintaining the public’s safety, as well as protecting the historic fabric of our community, are both priorities for the City of San Antonio. The City has been in communication with both the Lim family and their attorneys on trying to preserve the historical significance and practically deal with the structural integrity. The City is always balancing its commitment to historic preservation while ensuring that our citizens’ health, welfare, and safety remains our foremost priority. We are hopeful that an appropriate plan can be worked out in lieu of prolonged litigation.”

By formally filing this lawsuit Tuesday, the Lim family is putting the power in the court’s hands and allowing them to balance private property rights, historic preservation, and public safety.

“If we don’t tear it down somebody’s going to get hurt,” Stanton said.

Another part of the Lim family’s lawsuit is about the homeless population that has gravitated towards their building. They’re worried about what liability they’ll be subjected to if someone is hurt on their property.

You can read the full lawsuit down below.