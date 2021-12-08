53º

Local News

Family-owned restaurant sues city of San Antonio

The Lim family is suing the city of San Antonio after a long battle over their historic warehouse.

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, historic, restaurant, demolition

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime family restaurant is suing the city of San Antonio. The announcement came from the family’s attorney Peter Stanton.

“We are here today to announce that we have decided or actually filed a lawsuit against the city,” Stanton said.

The Golden Star Cafe is entering into a legal battle with the city of San Antonio over their property, a partially collapsed warehouse next door to their restaurant.

The building is located in the Cattleman Square Historic District and has been in the Lim family for decades.

“My grandfather would be devastated to see the position his family is put in by the city government,” Bo Lim, one of the restaurant owners said.

The Lim family would like to demolish the warehouse, deemed historic, because it has been declared unsafe after damage from February’s winter storm.

In June 2021, per the direction of the Historic and Design Review Commission, the Lim family tried to preserve the facade of the building, but another collapse happened.

“Where does the city draw the line between public safety and preservation?” Bo said.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email