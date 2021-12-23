Amazon truck dangling off Interstate 35 overpass creates spectacle for passing drivers

Part of an Amazon delivery truck was left dangling from an overpass along Interstate 35 as the result of an early morning crash.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – It’s definitely not something you see every day.

San Antonio police say the driver, who was not injured, told them someone cut him off as he headed south on I-35 near Weidner Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The cab of his truck plunged off the elevated highway onto the access road.

The trailer broke free of the cab, skidded along the concrete wall and stopped with part of it dangling from the elevated roadway.

A trailer to an Amazon 18-wheeler is dangling off Interstate 35 following a crash on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (KSAT)

The crash shut down the southbound access road as well as some of the main lanes of the highway in that area.

Morning commuters, like James Skinner, were left trying to figure out what to do next.

“I’m trying to get to work at Ft. Sam (Houston),” Skinner said. “I have to find an alternate route.”

Like a lot of other temporarily stranded motorists, Skinner decided to make the most of it.

He grabbed his cell phone and began snapping photos.

“I’m just a picture taker,” he said. “Really I want to show it to my wife. She’s out of town.”

Gregory Vargas, who owns a trucking company, himself, says he felt sympathy for the driver.

He says he knows what it is like to share the road with other motorists who may be doing dangerous things, such as cutting in front of big rigs.

However, he had another reason for stopping at the crash scene.

“I just know this will make my YouTube channel blow up, you know what I mean?,” Vargas said.

He and others planned to share the story on social media that the Amazon truck driver, fortunately, lived to tell.

The other silver lining to this story is that it seems the crash won’t interrupt anyone’s holiday delivery plans.

Police say the Amazon truck was not hauling any packages at the time.

Officers said the cleanup, which includes mopping up a fuel spill, could take most of the day.

A wall of the highway also was damaged in the crash.

Police say that will have to be repaired by the Texas Department of Transportation.