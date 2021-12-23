Amazon 18-wheeler trailer hanging off Interstate 35 following crash on Northeast Side

A trailer to an Amazon 18-wheeler is dangling off Interstate 35 following a crash on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A trailer to an Amazon 18-wheeler is dangling off Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side following a crash on Thursday morning.

San Antonio firefighters said the driver of the truck lost control after someone cut him off on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Weidner Road at around 6:30 a.m. The truck then veered off the highway.

Images from the scene show the cab on the ground near the access road and the trailer hanging off the side of the highway.

No one was injured and no other cars were involved, according to SAFD. The Amazon trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

Two southbound I-35 lanes are closed at this time, causing traffic to back up. The access road is also closed and isn’t expected to reopen for a few hours.

#TrafficAlert: Please be careful out there this morning. An 18-wheeler appears to be hanging from I-35 SB at Weidner Rd. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/TzqxRT01NI — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) December 23, 2021

A sergeant at the scene said they need a Hazardous Materials Response crew to clean the area due to a fuel spill.

They are determining how to remove the trailer, which damaged the side wall of the highway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

