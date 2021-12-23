Santa🎅🏻 answers kids’ questions; Christmas🎄themed tinsel balloons and a Santa Tracker for Christmas Eve!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Happy holidays! I hope you’re enjoying your hard-earned break from school. We’ve had some cold weather this week that really gets you in the mood for Christmas season🎄 . It’s a shame it won’t stay that way on Christmas Day, but it should be great for kids who want to play outside with any new bikes or skates!

Many area school districts this week are helping students stay fed by offering up free food to students and families. KSAT12 on Tuesday spoke to San Antonio’s largest school district, the Northside ISD. The district hopes the resource provides relief for families during the holiday season. If you or your family needs help, your school district can be a wonderful resource this time of year.

Are you still looking for things to do now that the weather has turned more fall-like and your kiddos are on break? Don’t fret, KSAT Kids has you covered. You can head to our Things To Do section by clicking here. We’ve got everything from where to see holiday lights, to even monster trucks. Or you can also skate in downtown San Antonio at an outdoor ice rink in Travis Park.

Kids, are you ready for Santa to visit? It’s not too much longer until jolly ole’ St. Nick is in your neighborhood.

NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, tracks airplanes, space launches and other things flying around North America. And guess what, they’re also tracking Santa’s flight!

NORAD began tracking Santa’s flight path around the world back in 1958. The agency has become the official tracker.

KSAT Kids is also keeping track of Santa through the NORAD’s tracker as well. Tune in to KSAT 12 on Christmas Eve as our meteorologists track his Christmas journey!

Historically, Santa visits children’s homes when they are asleep. So that means if a child is awake when he gets there, he’ll leave to visit other homes. But don’t worry! Of course, he’ll return later, but only when the children are sleeping.

Kids wanna know: How old is Santa Claus🎅🏻? And how does he get into a house with no chimney?🎄

Before Santa goes on his big trip, he took the time to answer some questions from California second graders. So, in this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” a partnership with the educational platform noun, we get an in-depth exclusive with the one and only Kris Kringle.

The students listened as Santa explained how old he is and how he gets in a house if there is no chimney. And what about his favorite food? I bet it’s not what you think it is. Watch the extended interview and the “shorts” for more fun with St. Nicholas.

Are you interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom to take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. Class interviews will be shown online and in this newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

KSAT Kids Student Spotlight

Also this week, we’re highlighting a Medina County girl who donated over 100 presents to a children’s hospital as a way to give back to other kids and to thank the hospital for helping her battle her lifelong disease.

Mackenzie Hennessey, 11, is a 6th grader at the Devine Middle School. She has good grades, is active in sports and is very involved with the student council.

Sadly, Mackenzie was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 6-years-old. It is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause life-threatening complications. She said it has been a battle, but has been receiving treatment from the children’s hospital since the beginning.

She teamed up with a counselor and they were able to raise about $700 to purchase 120 gifts for 120 pediatric beds at the children’s hospital.

“I just feel like we need to make a difference,” Mackenzie said. “Those children need to know they are special. During this time, they need to feel joyful and happy. I am just really glad I could do this this year.”

Girl battling lifelong disease donates over 100 presents to Methodist Children’s Hospital

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

KSAT Kids Home Science: Christmas-themed tinsel balloons

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake this week did another “Kaiti’s Science Lab”, this time a fun static electricity experiment that is quick and easy. It’s fun and involves Christmas balloons and is great for kids of all ages.

The activity is courtesy of www.steamsational.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the image below.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month Contest

And lastly, do you know someone or have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

As a husband of a teacher, I know educators deserve more recognition.

To that end, KSAT 12 has launched the Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area. From November 2021 to May 2022, KSAT 12 management and Firstmark Credit Union will determine which educators will receive the lucky title of Educator of the Month based on your nominations!

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and will receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union and receive a trophy that says “Educator of the Month” with the educator’s name. To nominate an educator, click here.

Have a great day everyone!

Ben Spicer

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

