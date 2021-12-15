KSAT Kids Home Science: Christmas themed tinsel balloons

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this fun static electricity experiment that is quick and easy, which makes it perfect for kids of all ages!

The activity is courtesy of www.steamsational.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Christmas themed tinsel balloons

Here’s what you’ll need:

balloons

tinsel or holiday bows

Related Content: