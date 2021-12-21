Kids wanna know: How old is Santa Claus🎅🏻? And how does he get into a house with no chimney?🎄

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers.

Hello parents, teachers and students! Happy Holidays!

We are so close to Christmas, can you feel it? Do you have your tree up and stockings hanging yet? What about any presents under the tree? That cold weather we’ve recently been having is bound to make it feel more like the North Pole. And who do they say lives there? I can’t remember...

Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.

He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,

And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;

A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,

And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.

Oh yeah, that’s right, Santa Claus! Lover of milk and cookies!

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” some second-grade students got the chance to interview Santa.

The students listened as Santa explained how old he is and how he gets in a house if there is no chimney. And what about his favorite food? It’s not what you think it is. Watch the extended interview and the “shorts” for more fun with St. Nicholas.

Fast Facts

Santa or Santa Claus is also known as Father Christmas, Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle.

Santa is said to bring gifts on Christmas Eve with the help of elves who make gifts in his workshop at the North Pole and flying reindeer who pull his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

The first reference to Santa’s sleigh being pulled by a reindeer appears in Old Santeclaus with Much Delight, an 1821 illustrated children’s poem published in New York. (from Wikipedia).

Clement C. Moore’s poem A Visit from St. Nicholas (also known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas), is credited for naming eight reindeer Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Comet, Cupid, Donner (originally Donder) and Blitzen. Rudolph joined the team later.

