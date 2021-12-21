Northside ISD working to keep children fed over winter break

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District is providing free breakfast and lunch for children during the winter break.

“With COVID we definitely continue to still see meal insecurities for families,” Gabriela Reyna, operations coordinator for child nutrition said.

At Mary Hull Elementary School and Esparaza Elementary School free meals are being provided until Thursday, Dec. 23 to not only enrolled students, but children from area communities.

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The district is serving chicken sandwiches, pizza, tamales and much more.

“Last year, we did provide a curb side service for families to come, get bundle meals for breakfast, lunch and supper. We had about 300 or so participants on a daily average,” Reyna said.

During this year’s Thanksgiving break, about 40 families participated.

The district hopes this resource provides relief for families during the holiday season.

“It brings joy. Even if we have only one or two families participate. It’s one or two families that didn’t have to go without,” Reyna said.