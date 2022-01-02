San Antonio family claims loved one was shot, killed for petting neighbor’s dog

SAN ANTONIO – A family is starting the New Year mourning the loss of 28-year-old Valentin Gonzales IV after he was fatally shot during an argument just days ago.

The shooting happened on Dec. 30 at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wurzbach.

Police arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Jordan Eaton, after he turned himself in. At the time of the shooting, he ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Eaton is accused of shooting Valentin following an argument. Officials said Valentin was then rushed to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries.

His wife Brittany said the argument that led to the shooting began after Valentin petted Eaton’s dog.

“He says that, ‘you can’t touch my dog! I don’t f*** with you, I don’t f*** with any of you,’” said Brittany.

She alleges that after the argument, Eaton flashed his gun. She said her and Valentin tried to ignore him, but when Eaton’s dog came back toward them, he started firing rounds.

Eaton allegedly aimed his shots at Brittany but he missed, and Valentin tried to wrestle the gun away. However, in doing so, he was hit by the gunfire.

His family is upset that Eaton received bond, and said they believe he should remain behind bars.

According to Bexar County court records, his bond is set at $280,000. At last check, he is still being held in the jail and hasn’t been released.

Valentin leaves behind eight kids, his wife, mother and multiple siblings. All of them were in tears as they spoke about the incident.

They described Valentin as a family man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

“I rushed over here man. I don’t even live in town... I drove as fast as I could. The traffic was hell, I couldn’t get here in time. I’m sorry brother,” said Timathy Gonzales, Valentin’s brother.

“I love you baby and I miss you so much. I can’t go without you...,” said Cynthia Garza, Valentin’s mother.

