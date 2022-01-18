56º

Two people dead after crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Police said speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a crash on the Northwest Side Monday evening, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at the NW Loop 410 Access Road and Fredricksburg Road around 6:44 p.m.

Police said a sedan was stopped at a red light on the access road when another sedan traveling west struck the vehicle in the rear end.

A front passenger in one of the cars was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A pedestrian who was standing near the intersection was also hit due to the impact of the crash and died on the scene, police said.

Four other people in the two vehicles were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to officers.

Police said speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

