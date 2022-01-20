Man, woman threatened employee with weapons during robbery at Macy’s in South Park Mall, police say

San Antonio police say a man and woman robbed the Macy's at South Park Mall on Dec. 19, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a Macy’s on the South Side last month.

Police said the incident happened at 5:17 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the store located in the 2300 block of SW Military Drive.

The man and woman entered the store and stole clothing items, police said. When they tried to leave, an employee approached them.

They then used weapons to threaten the employee, police said. The employee let them leave the store because he feared for his safety.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

