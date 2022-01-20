Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy, Del Rio Police say

Adolfo Tapia, Aldo Esquivel and Victor Garcia were arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Del Rio.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Del Rio, according to police.

Del Rio Police said they were called to the 400 block of San Juan Street around 11:37 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found several shots were fired at a residence, with one of the shots fatally striking an 11-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, officers received information from a person of interest in the case who identified two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting.

Detectives said they served a search warrant at the person’s residence and found several firearms and different types of ammunition, one of which included the same type of ammunition shells found at the crime scene.

Deputies were then issued an arrest warrant for capital murder for Aldo Esquivel, 18, and Victor Garcia, 17.

DRPD, Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Department of Public Safety CID Agents, Homeland Security Investigation Agents, and Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Aldo Esquivel at his residence.

Further investigation discovered both Esquivel and Garcia participated in the shooting.

They also discovered a third person, 19-year-old Adolfo Tapia was involved but did not participate in the shooting, knowing that both Garcia and Esquivel were going to commit a crime. Tapia was arrested for capital murder at his residence, police said.

Police said Garcia was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

