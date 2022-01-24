Animal Care Services, Animal Defense League to host free pet vaccination clinics in underserved areas

Animal Care Services and the Animal Defense League are partnering to provide free wellness clinics for pets in some of San Antonio’s underserved neighborhoods.

The goal is to provide preventative care, including vaccinations and microchips for more than 1,000 pets in 2022.

Officials say the vaccination clinics — which are also supported by Petco Love and the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department — won’t just help protect pets, but people, too.

“By ensuring our city’s pets have vaccinations, we’re making dogs and cats healthier of course; but we’re also protecting our residents from deadly zoonotic disease like rabies,” ACS Director Shannon Sims said. “Our shelters should see fewer pets coming in with easily preventable illnesses and that makes for healthier populations at our local animal agencies as well.”

ACS and ADL will work to target the residents who will be eligible for each month’s vaccination clinic and services will only be available to residents in the targeted neighborhoods.

“Our goal in 2022 is to help protect upwards of 1,000 pets against diseases commonly found in our geographical area while also ensuring they have an increased chance of being reunited with their families should they become separated for any number of reasons. We are thrilled to provide these critical services at no cost to those in historically underserved areas of our city,” said ADL Executive Director Joel McLellan.

