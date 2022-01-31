Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation to host free mammogram event

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation will host a free breast cancer screening and awareness day on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Antioch Church at 1001 N. Walters St.

Uninsured and low-income women ages 40 to 64 are eligible for a free mammogram.

An appointment is required to receive the screening. Click here to schedule a screening online or call 210-358-7020.

Information on Medicaid-managed care for the treatment of breast and cervical cancer and services will be available.

Also on KSAT.com: