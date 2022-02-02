Dutch Bros Coffee opening spots in South, Northwest and North San Antonio soon

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening up a few locations in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Over the next few months, expect to see more Dutch Bros Coffee spots opening up around San Antonio.

The West Coast coffee chain is now planning for three additional locations in the Alamo City. Those will be located at 2227 SW Military Drive on the South Side, at 1255 Austin Hwy on the North Side and 8658 Huebner Road on the Northwest Side.

Dutch Bros representatives did not give expected opening dates “due to the nature of construction,” but they told KSAT that the Military Drive location is slated to open in the spring.

The other two locations are expected to open in the early summer.

And that’s in addition to two locations that are slated to open in the next few days: the Dutch Bros at 4527 Rittiman Road is opening on Feb. 11 and the one at 5398 Walzem Road is opening on Friday.

Since Dutch Bros moved into San Antonio late last year, people have flocked to its drive-thrus for some “Dutch Luv.”

The Oregon-based Dutch Bros opened its first San Antonio location at 8614 Potranco Road to massive lines in September. A second location followed in Universal City, and a third opened in Castle Hills.

The drive-thru coffee company is known for its plethora of coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes, teas and signature energy drinks. To see the menu, click here.

