Dutch Bros Coffee to open second location in San Antonio area this week

Dutch Bros Coffee is opening up a few locations in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of Dutch Bros Coffee will have more chances to try their brew when a new location opens in the San Antonio area this week.

The West Coast coffee chain said that the location in Universal City will have a grand opening on Friday.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Universal City community,” said Meghan Cummings, the local operator of Dutch Bros Universal City, said in a news release. “We can’t wait to serve everyone Friday.”

The grand opening is slated for 5 a.m. at 1000 Kitty Hawk Road, inside Loop 1604.

Its hours will be 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

The Oregon-based Dutch Bros opened its first San Antonio location at 8614 Potranco Road to massive lines last month.

Its website states that three others are planned in the area and opening soon.

Ad

The drive-thru coffee company is known for its plethora of coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes, teas and signature energy drinks. To see the menu, click here.

Read also: