Electrical problem blamed for mobile home fire that displaced family of 6

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters who fought a fire at a mobile home park in Southeast Bexar County Friday morning believe an electrical problem is what caused the blaze.

The fire, in the 5000 block of Trout Lane, sent a family of six running out into the frigid weather before 4 a.m.

“The family woke up to some popping noises coming from the electric panel in the master bedroom area,” said Fire Chief Robert Hogan with Bexar County Emergency Services District 10.

As the couple and their four children huddled in cars nearby, fire crews rushed in, trying to save the home and keep the fire from spreading.

“A quickly moving fire, especially with the wind,” Hogan said. “Once that front door was opened, then the fire just started going through the actual structure itself and through the roof.”

Crews also had to work quickly to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

They kept it contained only to the family’s home, which was left with extensive damage.

Hogan says the family also may have lost a pet.

“There were a total of three dogs. One is unaccounted for right now,” he said. “No other injuries.”

Hogan says he had notified the American Red Cross about the family’s need for shelter and clothing.