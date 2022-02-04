H-E-B employees, shoppers help rescue dog who was struck by vehicle, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A pup named Fred has a whole new “leash” on life, all thanks to some H-E-B employees and shoppers who helped rescue him on a cold wintry night after he was struck by a vehicle.

Fred tried to cross the street overnight on Jan. 21, seeking warmth or food, when he was struck by a vehicle, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services.

The car didn’t stop to help Fred, but several onlookers ran to his side to check for injuries.

As Fred waited for one of the ACS officers to arrive, some good Samaritans and H-E-B employees placed sweaters and blankets over him to help shield him from the cold.

Some H-E-B shoppers even left some of their groceries to help provide food for Fred, according to ACS.

H-E-B employee Ms. C kept an eye on Fred throughout her workday, and before she left her shift, she told Fred’s story on social media in an effort to find his forever home.

“Word spread hotter than a combo loco deal! Within a few days, many had shared Ms. C’s Facebook post over 3.5K times,” ACS officials said on social media.

ACS cared for Fred in the meantime, treating his injuries and ensuring he got some rest as adoption interest continued to grow.

“Fred got noticed, and he was a deal everyone wanted,” ACS officials added.

Fortunately, Fred’s soon-to-be parent made it to the checkout counter. A woman rushed to ACS to adopt Fred as soon as she saw his story online, according to ACS. Fred is now happily at his forever home.

“We are so thankful for everyone involved, from the H-E-B employees and good Samaritan customers and all of those who shared Fred’s story on social media,” ACS officials said.

Happy tails, Fred!

No store does more than your H-E-B! 👍 One thing is for sure, HEB employees are very compassionate and caring to... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Friday, February 4, 2022

