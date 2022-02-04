New Braunfels man killed after pickup truck crashes into utility pole, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS – A man is dead after his pickup truck struck a utility pole while he was driving in wintry conditions Thursday afternoon, according to New Braunfels police.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Highway 46 South at River Tree Drive.

Police said a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling in the wrong lanes of traffic -- heading northbound in the southbound lanes -- when it left the roadway, went onto the grassy shoulder and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the truck was ejected and died at the scene from his injuries. Authorities identified him as 69-year-old Kennon Mulhollan, of New Braunfels.

Police closed the roadway for five hours so crews could repair a traffic signal that was damaged in the crash and for the fatality investigation.

Officers said they believe weather was a factor in the crash, but the investigation continues.