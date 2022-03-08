Tripadvisor names Port Aransas among ‘Best of the Best’ beaches in the US

Port Aransas, already a top Texas travel destination, was named among the top beaches in the United States by Tripadvisor.

The Port Aransas Beach landed at No. 20 in the website’s Travelers’ Choice 2022 Best of the Best list, and it was the only Texas hangout to make the ranking.

The list, which was released last month, was based on reviews and ratings from “real” travelers, its website states.

“These are the best spots out there, according to, well, the best travelers out there,” according to TripAdvisor.

The Port Aransas Beach itself has a 4.5/5 review on the website, and many Texans make the trip because of its popularity with swimming and fishing.

“The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon,” one of the reviews said.

The city’s allure even brought in Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for a vacation last year.

One of its more popular attractions, the Texas Sandfest, is also coming up on April 8-10.

