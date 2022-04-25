Thieves break in to Northwest Side card store, stealing valuable collectibles

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side card and collectibles store will remain closed this week after thieves broke in and made off with multiple items over the weekend.

San Antonio police were called to Boomtown Sports Cards & Collectibles on Saturday after the owner discovered the break-in, which occurred overnight around 3 a.m.

On Facebook, Owner Victor John Nava III said the burglary broke his heart and set his business back significantly.

“I work really hard man. Really hard,” he wrote. “We broke a couple of milestones lately and this unfortunately will put us back at square one.”

Nava listed the items stolen from the store, which included multiple collectibles and autographed jersey boxes. The value of the items stolen is likely thousands of dollars.

Nava hoped the store would be open by Tuesday but in a subsequent Facebook post, he said the store will be closed “until further notice.”

Police believe the thieves broke into the store using a brick inside a pillowcase to break the glass door, according to the police report obtained by KSAT 12 News.

The store’s camera did capture footage of the suspects walking up to the back of the store shortly before they cut the lock off the store’s breaker box, causing a power outage, according to the report.

Nava wrote that he is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can also call the San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.

