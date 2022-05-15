BCSO: Storage unit employee helps man burglarize business, pair arrested

(Left to right) Pictured is Robert Ovalle, 46, and Virginia Burgess, 43.

SAN ANTONIO – A storage unit facility employee handed over the keys to a man before the pair burglarized 14 units earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office. Both are now in custody.

Their arrests stem from an investigation that began on May 1 when the units were burglarized at the Shurgard Public Storage Unit in the 6000 block of FM 78.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

Four days later, a deputy who was on patrol saw the Camaro and pulled it over for a traffic stop.

When the deputy talked to the driver, Robert Ovalle, 46, he admitted to the storage unit burglaries, according to officials.

He was detained on two counts of burglary of a building with intent to commit theft, a state jail felony.

As the investigation continued, deputies were able to track down another suspect involved in the burglaries -- Virginia Burgess, 43.

Burgess was an employee of the storage unit facility and deputies said she provided the keys to the storage unit and deposits of $700 in cash.

On May 11, Burgess was located and taken into custody for burglary of a building with intent to commit theft, a state jail felony.