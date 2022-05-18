‘Something I wish on no one’: San Antonio woman shares story of grief after husband dies in motorcycle crash

San Antonio mother and wife Criselda Galvan said she knew her and her young son’s life would never be the same after learning that her husband, Anthony Galvan, died in a motorcycle crash.

“My whole world came crashing down. I didn’t know what to do, how to react,” said Criselda Galvan. “I can’t even put it into words. It’s something that I wish on no one.”

Anthony Galvan was 32 years old. His wife said he started riding more than 10 years ago as a way to clear his mind.

“It became a passion. He fell in love with it,” said Criselda Galvan.

Last Wednesday evening, Anthony Galvan was riding his motorcycle on the far West Side on Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway when he crashed into a car making a turn. San Antonio police said he died at the scene.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and TxDOT spokesperson Laura Lopez said they have seen many similar accidents.

“One-third of motorcycle fatalities happen at intersections,” said Lopez.

According to TxDOT, there was a seven percent increase across the state in deadly motorcycle crashes in 2021 compared to 2020.

TxDOT wants to get the word out about motorcycle safety with the “Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign.

“Drivers often don’t see a motorcycle, or they misjudge the speed and distance,” said Lopez. “Pay extra attention when changing lanes. Pay extra attention when passing a motorcycle.”

On Sunday, several motorcyclists showed up for a ride and candlelight vigil to honor their friend Anthony.

Criselda Galvan said the support she and her family have received since the crash has been overwhelming and shows how beloved Anthony was in the motorcycle community.

“He had a very big heart. He made friends with everybody that he came in contact with. It amazes me how much people went out to support him,” said Criselda Galvan. “He was the type of person that would take a shirt off his back for you. And he was quick to help people.”

Criselda and Anthony Galvan’s 3-year-old son, AJ, will carry on that spirit.

“(Anthony) was a great dad to our son. He loved him more than anything,” said Criselda Galvan. “He always told me, ‘When I leave this place, I want to leave my mark. I want to make an impact on people’s lives. I know he’s looking down now, and he can see the impact that he had on so many lives.”