Man arrested after exposing himself to children on school bus, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of exposing himself to a group of middle school students on a school bus is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened near Bulverde Road and Evans Road, on the city’s far North Side.

Sergio Calderon, 46, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Friday morning, police said. He’s charged with four counts of indecent exposure child, but could face additional charges.

Principal of “Tex” Hill Middle School sent a letter out to parents Friday, saying the school has been handling this situation for “the past couple of days.”

You can read the full letter below:

“Dear “Tex” Hill Parents/Guardians,

I want to inform you of a situation we have been handling the past couple of days. As always, I want to keep the lines of communication open and keep you up-to-date on what is happening at our school.

Earlier this week, several students came forward to report that while riding the school bus, a car followed alongside and the man in the car exposed himself to students on the bus. The students said this occurred two days in a row. We immediately contacted the North East Police Department (NEPD) who began investigating. NEPD contacted the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) since this involves public streets within the city of San Antonio.

Today, a surveillance team from SAPD caught the same man following the bus again. He was arrested and charged with indecency with a child by exposure. We have been in contact with the families of the students who are involved, and we applaud their bravery for reporting this.

It takes all of us working together to keep our schools and our students safe. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 210-356-8000.

Respectfully,

Dr. Charles Reininger, Jr. Principal, “Tex” Hill Middle School”

Anyone who is a victim to this incident is urged to call SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

ARRESTED: Great work by SAPD North SAFFE, North East I.S.D. Police and our Special Victims Unit in the arrest of... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, May 20, 2022

