New 3D printers at SAISD schools allow students to express creativity and learn

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio Independent School District schools are using new 3D printers to create exciting STEM opportunities for their students.

Thirty staff members from 13 area schools recently received training on how to use the machines.

“The SAISD Foundation has partnered with the schools to provide 3D printers,” Janeth Renshaw-Montero, a digital librarian at Schenck Elementary School said.

Schools received the 3D printers, accessories and kits to help create fun 3D designs.

The 3D printers can be used in every subject. For example, at the library, a student can pick a book and print an object tied to the book, to re-tell or change the story.

“They can create something, design something that they could actually print or maybe they need an extra hook to hang things in the classroom. Thinking of how we can print something that’s useful to us and with purpose,” Renshaw-Montero said.

With the new tool, students can express their creativity and learn along the way.