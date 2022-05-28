Plant-based restaurants in San Antonio worth a try for vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters

The list of plant-based foodies continues to grow, from celebrity vegans like Woody Harrelson and Natalie Portman to vegetarian stars such as Kristen Bell and Paul McCartney.

Hollywood icons are popularizing plant-based dining culture for both health and ethics reasons. But you don’t need to be vegan or vegetarian to enjoy a good meal at these San Antonio-area restaurants.

Before we get to some of the local options, a few definitions: Vegans do not consume animal products, including dairy and meat. Vegetarians eat dairy products like butter, milk and cheese but stop short of consuming meat.

Plant-based restaurants

Viva Vegeria, located at 1422 Nogalitos St.: This Tex-Mex restaurant pushes the boundaries of a killer plant-centered eatery. Serving items like their classic vegan nachos, flautas and enchiladas verde. They aim to “feed the masses and educate the city on cultural preservation through food, healthy eating, and urban gardening,” their website states. To learn more, visit: https://myvegeria.com/menu.

Ad

Viva Vegeria (nachos, flautas, enchiladas) (KSAT)

Vegan Avenue, located at 2512 N. Main Ave.: A dining experience that offers “approachable plant-based meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” their website says. The menu is made up of smoothies, sweet potato hash and tacos. To learn more, visit their website: https://eatveganavenue.com/menu.

Vegan Ave - Flautas and birria tacos (KSAT)

Plantology, located at 22026 U.S. 281: A sanctuary to vegetarians, this plant-based restaurant serves customer favorites like Nutella-stuffed pancakes, rainbow mango salad and lavender lemonade. For more information, visit their website: https://eatplantology.square.site/.

Plantology – Philly “Cheesesteak” (KSAT)

Hash Vegan Eats, located at 5007 S. Flores St.: Run by two brothers, this South Side vegan eatery has a “mission to provide a space for everyone through vegan food options and non-alcoholic beverages,” their website states. Popular items on their menu include rice bowls, omelets, and mocktails. To learn more, visit: https://hashveganeats.com/.

Ad

Green, multiple locations: With the purpose of serving delicious and affordable vegetarian comfort food to a diverse community of customers, this local eatery offers a broad range of food options for vegans, vegetarians and omnivores, according to their website. Their options include cauliflower wings, fried pickles, and avocado toast. For more information, visit: https://www.eatatgreen.com/menus/.

Green – “Steak” wrap (KSAT)

Pharm Table (options), located at 611 S. Presa St.: Aimed at healing people through food, this restaurant creates vibrant, healthy meals for customers to enjoy. They serve plant-based options and offer non-plant-based choices. Popular items on their menu include farm-to-table tacos, the green goddess salad and roasted vegetables. Visit their website here: https://pharmtable.com/menu/.

Project Pollo, multiple locations: Their most popular items include crispy wings made from soy protein, papas fries, the double chocolate shake and plant protein bowl. For more information, visit their website here: https://www.projectpollo.com/s/order

Ad

Project Pollo – Red Velvet shake (KSAT)

Mellow Mushroom, multiple locations: The staple pizza house offers vegan and non-vegan options. They offer stone-baked customizable pizzas, burgers and vegan spinach salads. For more information about their menu, visit their website here: https://mellowmushroom.com/menu/#vegan.

Mellow mushroom pizza (KSAT)

Earth Burger, multiple locations: Providing people with healthy alternatives to fast food, this burger stand offers breakfast wraps, plant-based chicken wings, and chocolate chip cookie desserts. For more information, visit: https://www.earthburger.com/menus/#desserts.

Cinnaholic, located at 812 S. Alamo St.: This bakery offers cookie cakes, blueberry lemon rolls and customizable cinnamon rolls. For more information, visit: https://www.cinnaholicsanantonio.com/.

Ad

Miss Chickpea’s, located at 8002 Callaghan Rd: Serving veggie burgers, ham and cheese croissants, curry chickpea salad and bean and cheese pupusa, you are sure to find something delicious to sink your teeth into. For more info, visit: https://www.toasttab.com/misschickpeascafetal/v3.

Senor Veggie, located at 620 S. Presa St.: Their menu includes enchiladas rojas, tofu tai, chili lime carrots and carne asada nachos. This vegan restaurant specializes in handcrafted, unique cuisine for plant-based lovers. Visit their website here: https://www.senorveggie.com/aboutus.

Adelante, located at 21 Brees Blvd.: Popular menu items include the feta taco plate, bean and cheese nachos, veggie quesadillas plate, and tofu enchiladas. Whether you’re vegetarian or not, you will find something delicious to enjoy. Their website is here: https://www.adelanterestaurant.com/.

Ad

Dog Haus (options), located at 20907 Stone Oak Pkwy: The eatery serves handcrafted hormone and antibiotic-free hot dogs, sausages, burgers and draft beer. In addition to their non-vegan options, they serve four different plant-based meals: the impossible burger, the impossible slider, beyond brand and the so veggie meal. For more info, visit: https://menu.doghaus.com/.

Thai Vegan, located at 15614 Huebner Road: The menu includes spicy eggplant, orange chicken, veggie dumplings, fried shrimp, and mushroom steak. Their goal is to “serve food that makes people smile,” their website states. For more information, visit: https://thaivegantx.com/wordpress/about-us/.