H-E-B says strawberries are safe to eat as FDA investigates possible link to Hepatitis A outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B says organic strawberries sold at its stores are safe to consume as the FDA investigates a possible link between the fruit and a Hepatitis A outbreak.

On Saturday, the FDA said the infections in the U.S. and Canada are potentially linked to FreshKampo or H-E-B Organic strawberries sold between March 5 and April 25.

H-E-B has not sold any strawberries from the supplier that’s under investigation since April 16, the San Antonio-based grocer said on Sunday.

However, H-E-B said that anyone who bought those items during that time period should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The strawberries are past shelf life at this point, the FDA says, but some people may have bought and froze the fruit for later consumption.

H-E-B added that there have been no reported illnesses at H-E-B or Texas. “All strawberries sold at H-E-B are safe,” the grocer said.

Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FDA said the organic strawberries were also sold at:

Aldi

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

“If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” the FDA states.

People in California, Minnesota and Canada purchased the strawberries before falling ill. They became sick from March 28-April 30, the FDA says.

