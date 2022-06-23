93º

Man facing murder charge after beating last month turned deadly

Jeremy Bayhi, 31, accused of killing man who disciplined his son

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side man is facing a murder charge after another man who he allegedly beat last month died from his injuries.

Jeremy Bayhi, 31, was booked into the Bexar County jail Wednesday evening.

He is accused of beating Michael Adan, 36, until he was unconscious. Adan reportedly suffered a head injury that later led to his death.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Adan had allowed Bayhi’s ex, a woman with whom Bayhi shares a child, to stay at his apartment in the 1300 block of Perennial Drive.

The affidavit says one day last month, Adan intervened when that woman and her underage son got into a fight.

The child later notified Bayhi, his father, of the incident, which led to Bayhi confronting Adan at his home, the affidavit said.

It said during the May 26 confrontation, Bayhi beat Adan repeatedly until he was unconscious.

After he woke up, Adan went outside to attempt to explain things to Bayhi, but the suspect began punching him again, the affidavit said.

A witness told police that at one point, Bayhi was continuing to punch Adan after he was unconscious on a stairway.

He said he also saw Bayhi pull out a gun and try to shoot Adan, the affidavit said.

The court document says when paramedics found Adan, he was incoherent and sitting on the steps.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition worsened until he died several days later from a head injury.

According to an online tribute website, Adan’s funeral was held Wednesday morning, only hours before Bayhi’s arrest in connection with his murder.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009.

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

