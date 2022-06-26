97º

Man shot, killed in West Side neighborhood identified by medical examiner

SAPD is still working to find the suspect

Katrina Webber

Ben Spicer

Azian Bermea

Cody King

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in a West Side neighborhood has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Santos Fernandez, 57, was killed in a shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of S San Dario Ave.

Police said they found Fernandez on the sidewalk, sitting outside of a fence that surrounded a home in the area. He was shot multiple times in his upper body and died from his wounds.

Investigators found a bicycle that they believe Fernandez was riding before he was shot, and they found several shell casings in the street.

As of last check, SAPD is still working to track down the shooter.

