Arrest made in shooting death of man found in driver’s seat of car

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man earlier this month.

Paul Terriquez Jr. is charged with murder on suspicion of killing Alexis Rios on June 10 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 300 block on Whitewood Street, near Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rios was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of his vehicle while waiting to get paid for a job.

Four days later, police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue, where they detained Terriquez. The suspect had a handgun that police said was the same caliber as the one used in the slaying of Rios, the affidavit said.

Fingerprints from the victim’s car matched those of the suspects, the affidavit said. Police also matched shell casings from Terriquez’s gun to those found at the shooting scene.

A warrant for Terriquez was issued and he was arrested.

